Stifel Financial Corp Sells 22,577 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,577 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.29% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRTK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

