Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele Sells 3,100 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.17 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day moving average is $140.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

