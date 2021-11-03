Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells 10,471 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $852,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $83.35.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 212.5% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.