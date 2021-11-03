YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells $539,000.00 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kirk A. Zambetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get YETI alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 2,891.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in YETI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.26.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.