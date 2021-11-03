JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 116,128 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,128 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 689,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of EPAC opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

