JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 114.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNDT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 257,386 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Conduent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Conduent by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,925 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNDT. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

