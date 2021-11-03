CNX Resources Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNX. Truist increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

