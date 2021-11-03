Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $175.50 on Wednesday. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $141.76 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

