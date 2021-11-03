Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.