ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Raised to $65.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANIP. Truist began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $725.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $235,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

