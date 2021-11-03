Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $480.00 to $520.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $421.10.

ANET stock opened at $491.87 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $239.24 and a twelve month high of $525.00. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.66.

Shares of Arista Networks are set to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $117,939,135 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

