iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRTC opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.28. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of iRhythm Technologies worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

