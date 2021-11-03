LifeVantage (LFVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%.

LifeVantage stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.41. LifeVantage has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

