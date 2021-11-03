LifeVantage (LFVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%.
LifeVantage stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.41. LifeVantage has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
