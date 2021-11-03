Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Update

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

