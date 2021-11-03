Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

VERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

