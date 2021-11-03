Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $232.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $188.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $75.31 and a 1-year high of $189.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,837,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

