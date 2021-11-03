United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 25.1% in October

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ UTME opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. United Time Technology has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

About United Time Technology

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

