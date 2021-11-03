United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 25.1% in October

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ UTME opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. United Time Technology has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.
About United Time Technology
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.