BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Cut to $70.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target decreased by Truist from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of BWXT opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $451,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after purchasing an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,576,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

