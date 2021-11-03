23andMe (ME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. 23andMe has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ ME opened at 12.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 9.09. 23andMe has a 1-year low of 7.01 and a 1-year high of 18.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ME. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 23andMe stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

