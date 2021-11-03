TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TZPS stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,320,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

