Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.50.

DEO opened at $202.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 12-month low of $133.06 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,726,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

