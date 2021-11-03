Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGJ opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $85.90.

