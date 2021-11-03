Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lazard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lazard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

