KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KT by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 135,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 790,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KT by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE KT opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

