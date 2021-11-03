LPL Financial LLC Purchases 625 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,374,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of IETC stock opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47.

