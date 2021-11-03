Henry N. Nassau Buys 30,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Henry N. Nassau bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 372.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

