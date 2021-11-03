Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00.

ADI opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $182.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

