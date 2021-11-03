Insider Buying: TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director Acquires $27,150.00 in Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Timothy Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.12. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 91,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About TESSCO Technologies

