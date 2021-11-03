Insider Buying: TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director Acquires $27,150.00 in Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
J Timothy Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00.
NASDAQ:TESS opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.12. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 91,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
About TESSCO Technologies
