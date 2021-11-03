frontdoor, inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for frontdoor in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15.

Get frontdoor alerts:

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 458.65%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of FTDR opened at $39.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its position in frontdoor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.