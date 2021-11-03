California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $1,127,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,900 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $173,862.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 62,492 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,789,017.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $13,425.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $3,603,488.58.

On Monday, October 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $5,365,253.25.

On Thursday, October 14th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,402,439.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07.

Shares of CRC opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. Research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in California Resources by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

