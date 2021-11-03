Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Surmodics worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,777,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 184,117 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $747.56 million, a P/E ratio of 538.95, a PEG ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

