Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,317 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,125 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRPN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 94.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 363,540 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $12,015,000. Islet Management LP grew its position in Groupon by 69.2% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $5,763,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $4,330,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.75 million, a P/E ratio of 85.43 and a beta of 2.68. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

