Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,813 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $16,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $677.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.26.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.