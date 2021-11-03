Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 49,842 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 889,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $531,053.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $718.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.88. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

