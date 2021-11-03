Marshall Wace LLP Invests $731,000 in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 64.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 108.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

In other RCI Hospitality news, Director Yura V. Barabash bought 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a market capitalization of $625.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.