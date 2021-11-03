The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Douglas K. Russell Sells 14,689 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.51 and a twelve month high of $163.29.
The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.
TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.
About The Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
