The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Douglas K. Russell Sells 14,689 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.51 and a twelve month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

