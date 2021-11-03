OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219,942 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.85.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. On average, analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

