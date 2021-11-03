Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,569 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 275,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 245,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $3,798,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNS opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

