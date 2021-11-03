MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,368 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09.

