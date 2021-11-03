O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $651.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “O'Reilly has been generating record revenues since 28 consecutive years on the back of stable growth in the auto parts market and expansion of the store base. O'Reilly is poised to benefit from its dual-market strategy and a strong distribution network. Buyout of Mayasa Auto Parts, being O’Reilly’s first international expansion, bodes well. Raised full-year 2021 outlook further instills optimism. However, the company expects 2021 selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs per store to increase 8% year over year, which is likely to strain margins further. The firm anticipates inefficiencies in the distribution infrastructure, difficult labor environment and global logistics challenges to weigh on its near-term prospects. Price competition and high leverage are other headwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $645.27.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $621.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock worth $16,999,580. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Amundi acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

