Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMG stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $218.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.