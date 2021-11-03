Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.57 ($40.67).

ETR:JEN opened at €34.16 ($40.19) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a one year low of €20.02 ($23.55) and a one year high of €33.82 ($39.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.56.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

