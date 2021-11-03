ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 29 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 29 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 31.79.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

