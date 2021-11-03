Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.28% of Inhibikase Therapeutics worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IKT opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

