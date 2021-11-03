Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

Shares of Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.40. Cue Health shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 2,132 shares trading hands.

Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

