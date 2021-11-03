FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down to $39.74

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.74, but opened at $38.64. FOX shares last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 23,572 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

Get FOX alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 44.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 131,980 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 953,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 82,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.