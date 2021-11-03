CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down to $281.80

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $281.80, but opened at $276.00. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $271.95, with a volume of 34,322 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of -323.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.84 and its 200-day moving average is $244.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

