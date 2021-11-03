Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

