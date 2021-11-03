Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.18.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.