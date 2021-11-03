MAG Silver Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

MAG stock opened at C$24.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.13. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.88. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

