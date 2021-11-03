Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Decreases By 21.3%

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 54,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $34.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.50.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
