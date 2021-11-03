Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Decreases By 21.3%

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 54,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $34.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.50.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

